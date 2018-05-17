Thenmala minor rape: Mother arrested, father absconding

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The promiscuous mother who sided with her husband to pawn their 16-year-old daughter from Thenmala to settle financial difficulties was arrested on Wednesday. The police are on the look out for the victim’s father. The girl was sexually abused by the friends and neighbours of her parents several times since 2016.

Finally a missing person complaint filed by her mother the other day had come to the rescue of the victim, with the police growing suspicious of the complainant. The girl was found in the custody of a friend of her mother and her statement revealed the shocking ordeal the minor had to undergo. The mother and her friend - Sajeev of Kulirkad in Thenmala - were taken into custody on Tuesday and their arrest was recorded on Wednesday. The victim gave a statement that her father’s friend, a neighbour, and a relative had raped her several times at Thenmala and Puliyara.

“The accused have been remanded in custody. We are on the look out for the victim’s father and the other accused.” said DySP, Punalur, M Anilkumar. The family hailing from Thiruvananthapuram worked in a plantation at Aryankavu for a year. The family later shifted to another plantation at Puliyara where the victim’s father pledged his daughter and wife with his friend to settle financial difficulties.