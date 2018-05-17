Vizhinjam port project: Adani Group asks Kerala government to resolve protests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local protests hitting plans to source rocks from the Nagaroor region in the district for the Vizhinjam port project, the Adani Group has urged the state government to quickly resolve the dispute.The group, which is the concessionaire for the `7,525 crore project, met Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally on Wednesday requesing the government to send across a strong message on the matter as similar protests in other areas could further delay the project.

It is understood the district administration has been asked to urgently look into the matter. The group requires 70-80 lakh tonnes of rock to complete the breakwater.After shortage of rock hit the construction of the 3.1 km breakwater last year, the government had decided to allocate quarries to the group so that they can source the rock directly.