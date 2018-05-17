Wait for Karnataka MLAs to Kerala continues as Tourism Minister Kadakampally welcomes them

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following reports that Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be flown to Kochi from Karnataka and accommodated in a star hotel to avoid poaching by BJP, the wait for the MLAs continued till late in the night on Thursday.

Rumors were also rife that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has denied permission to a chartered flight from Benguluru airport which was supposed to fly out the MLAs to Kochi.

Crown Plaza hotel authorities confirmed that they had some bulk room booking for a couple of days.

Even police officers also said that they had inputs about the MLAs possible arrival to Kochi. Police personnel were also deployed near the hotel on Thursday night as part of strengthening the security.

Meanwhile, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed the government's willingness to host the MLAs in Kerala.

In a tweet, he said "heard news from different sources that the elected representatives of K'taka are travelling to Kerala. As the tourism minister of the state, we are happy to welcome them & aid them, there wont be any trouble of horse traders here!".