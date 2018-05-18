AYUSH conclave to chart out Ayurveda Drug Policy

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Despite being a hub of Ayurveda and having a large concentration of Ayurveda medicine manufacturers, the absence of an Ayurveda Drug Policy has long remained a matter of concern for the state. But now a change is on the cards as the Department of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), has set the wheels in motion for formulating a policy of this kind as it pitches the preliminary discussion of the same at the AYUSH Conclave it is planning at Kochi in September.

“At the global level itself, the state has emerged as a hub for health and wellness tourism. But there were some core issues that need to be addressed. One such issue is the absence of a policy in the Ayurveda drug sector. But the conclave will deliberate it and will come out with various suggestions that will help the policy makers to formulate the said policy,” said an officer with the Health Department.

According to the Department of AYUSH, the conclave being planned is a first of its kind and will bring together various stakeholders in the sector under one roof. Meanwhile, it is said the major highlight of the conclave will be the international business meet for AYUSH products and services and the international wellness tourism bazar, which will be attended by representatives from around 50 countries.

“Till date, we had fixed the participation of around 25 countries. From the state’s perspective, the international business meet will provide an excellent opportunity as it will provide a platform for the exchange of ideas,” said an officer with the Department of AYUSH. The officer said the meet will not only help understand the best practices being followed at the global level but it will also help the state to showcase its credentials in the AYUSH sector before a global audience. It is learned the ideas being evolved during the meet will be incorporated into the Ayurveda Drug Policy, which is on the anvil.

Meanwhile, Dr Rejith Anand, a member of the Central Council of Indian Medicine, said the idea of coming out with an Ayurveda Drug Policy will act as a booster for the industry as it might help to address various issues being faced by drug manufacturers in the state. He also said the policy will help fix the anomalies in the standardisation of Ayurvedic medicine. “Kerala is the first state to constitute an Ayurvedic Drugs Control Department. But the absence of a policy has long remained a problem for the state. And one such is the problem faced by manufacturers in exporting drugs due to the absence of standardisation. Hope the policy will address such issues and will set off research facilities in the field,” said Rejith.At the same time, it is said the conclave is likely to be inaugurated by the President.

A new beginning

The conclave will set off a new beginning in the AYUSH sector as it comprises a three-day international trade fair on product and services of AYUSH systems of medicine, a one-day conclave on AYUSH in LSGD activities, an educative exhibition on medicinal plants used in Indian Systems of Medicine, a one-day conclave on infrastructure development in AYUSH-based health tourism and others.