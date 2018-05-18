Home States Kerala

Come out and play: Kerala Tourism department looks for major image makeover

The Kerala Tourism department has envisioned a target of 100 and 50 per cent increase in arrival of foreign and domestic tourists respectively in the next five years.

Published: 18th May 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

A grab of the Kerala Tourism tweet

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was when the nation remained glued to the electronic media, eagerly watching the verdict of the Karnataka Assembly election unfurl, that the Kerala Tourism came up with a tongue-in-cheek tweet inviting that state's MLAs to come and unwind in the God's Own Country. Impressive and impactful, it took social media by storm.

The tweet, which Tourism Minister Kadkampally Surendran described as "less investment but maximum return", was exactly what the Kerala Tourism wanted as it looks for a major image makeover. It includes changing the Tourism police's colour, and countering the anti-Kerala campaigns in Europe as well as other foreign countries, after the Latvian national's murder in Kovalam and torturing of animals, especially elephants, left a blot on the state's image.

READ | Chill in God's Own Country: Kerala Tourism tells Karnataka MLAs; tweet later deleted

Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran told Express the liquor ban, nokkukooli issues, frequent hartals and strikes had been taking a major toll on the state's tourism prospects. With the government taking some vital decisions like exempting tourism sector from hartals and curbing nokkukooli, the tourism department now looks to counter the anti-Kerala campaigns abroad by animal right activists as well as promote the state as a major destination across the world.

The department has envisioned a target of 100 and 50 per cent increase in arrival of foreign and domestic tourists respectively in the next five years. To achieve it, the state has to do a lot more in terms of capacity building and instilling a fresh hope in the sector's stakeholders.

“Recruiting more women into tourism police, changing the uniform colour of the force, forming new destination committees at all destinations with representatives from the Home and Tourism departments, local self government institutions and tourism industry, and introducing surveillance cameras at major spots are some of the decisions aimed at bringing a change in the sector. The big-ticket change on cards is the formation of Tourism Regulatory Authority of Kerala (TRAK),” he said.

The draft for it has been prepared and would be placed for the Cabinet ratification in the coming Assembly session, said Kadkampally. The TRAK will have the statutory power to act against all forms of exploitation and violation of rules in the industry. The body will have staff with legal powers to respond to complaints, and illegal practices and exploitation, said a Tourism Department officer.

Besides, the Responsible Tourism Mission, which has been entrusted with the task of carrying out safety study at around 120 tourist destinations, will submit its report by July, and safety and security measures will be enhanced based on it.

Moreover, the department is planning to counter the anti-Kerala campaign in foreign countries by releasing videos on social media platforms by depicting the healthy treatment of its jumbos, and showing the tradition and culture behind the mighty festivals in Kerala, said Balakiran.

TOURIST FOOTFALL IN KERALA

2016 2017
1.42 crore 1.57 crore

(10.94 pc increase)

DOMESTIC FRONT

2016 2017
1.31 crore 1.46 crore

(11.39 pc increase)

FOREIGNERS

2016 2017
10.38 lakh 10.91 lakh

(5.15 per cent increase)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
drugs, representational image

A looming crisis fuelled by Bengaluru-based Keralite students

Crown Plaza Hotel, Kochi. (Photo | Melbin Antony)

Wait for Karnataka MLAs to Kerala continues as Tourism Minister Kadakampally welcomes them

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to inaugurate Nayanar Academy with first Communist history museum in Kannur

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018