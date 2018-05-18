Home States Kerala

Compensation, job letter handed over to Sreejith’s family

Representing the state government, Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday handed over a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Sreejith’s family.

Published: 18th May 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla handing over the cheque to Sreejith’s wife Akhila on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Representing the state government, Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday handed over a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Sreejith’s family. He also handed over the appointment letter to the victim’s wife, Akhila, as ‘clerk’ at the North Paravur taluk office.

The District Collector visited the house of Sreejith, the victim in the Varappuzha custodial death case, at Devaswompadom in Varappuzha on Thursday morning to hand over the compensation cheque and the appointment letter. Two cheques in the name of Sreejith’s mother Shyamala and Akhila, each with a face value of Rs 3.33 lakh, and one in the name of the victim’s daughter Aryananda for Rs 3.34 lakh were handed over.

The family members were not able to control the tears. They later said that nothing could compensate the loss of their son. Akhila will have to join the taluk office for duty in 15 days. Earlier, she had expressed her desire to get a job at a nearby place so that she could also get time to look after her daughter. Akhila thanked the government for providing the same.

