CPM workers allegedly attack 15-year-old for Facebook post

The boy, whose his left hand was twisted, is still writhing in pain.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: KC Sayanth, a 15-year-old boy from Purameri panchayat in Nadapuram, is still recovering from the pain of a brutal attack. Beaten up by two CPM members for writing a Facebook post criticising the party, he is still gripped by the fear the incident has inflicted upon him. The boy, whose his left hand was twisted, is still writhing in pain.

The incident has come as a double whammy against the CPM, which is already suffering a loss of face in the case of Jyotsana who publicly decried how the party cadres were unleashing violence against her family. The party is also subject to vehement criticism from the public for its growing intolerance against criticism.

In Sayanth’s case, though the Nadapuram police arrested party worker Parachalil Nidheesh in connection with the incident, he was later let out on bail. The local Congress leadership has accused the police of following the diktats of the CPM. The Congress is also planning to organise a massive protest meeting against the CPM over this incident.

“I still don’t understand why they attacked me. I didn’t write anything against anybody. I wrote a Facebook post urging people to join the Congress party. I had mentioned a few local incidents where the CPM had instigated violence,” said Sayanth.

According to him, party workers Nidheesh and Rajeesh called him out of his house and took him to a narrow lane and manhandled him. “They called me saying they would give me a prize for securing A+ in all subjects in the Class X board examinations. They hit me on my face and twisted my hand,” he said.
Now, the local Congress leadership has taken up the issue. Purameri panchayat member and DCC member K Sajeevan said even the police has failed to take action against the perpetrators. “Earlier, the police had charged them with Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), but after the involvement of CPM leaders, they changed it to Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt). We have decided to fight against this. They have acted brutally and cruelly against a 15-year-old,” he said.

Nadapuram DySP E Sunil Kumar said it is a fact the police had changed the Sections. “But it is not due to the involvement of CPM leaders in the case. Earlier, it was said the boy was attacked using a weapon. Later, it became clear no weapons were used. Section 326 is only used when a person is attacked using a weapon,” he said.

On the other hand, Nadapuram CPM area secretary P P Chathu denied allegations of the attack. “Nothing of the sort has happened. This is a fabricated case. I have myself inquired into it. The senior Congress leaders in the locality are behind this. The boy had posted something against the branch secretary in Facebook and two of our members had asked the boy about the post. Nothing more has happened,” he said.

