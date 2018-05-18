Kerala: Four of a family found dead in their Kottayam house

Sinoj, wife Nisha - 35, their two sons Sooryathejas - 12 and Sivathejas -7, who were found dead in their house in Kottayam on Friday morning. (EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic incident, a four-member family was found dead in their residence at Vayala near Ettumanoor on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sinoj - 42, of Mukulel house, West Koodalloor, his wife Nisha - 35, their two sons Sooryathejas - 12 and Sivathejas -7. They were residing at a rented house at Vayala.

As per the primary observation of the police, Sinoj committed suicide after killing his family members. He was found hanging in the room, while dead bodies of Nisha and Siva were found in the bed.

Surya was found hanging from the window of the bathroom. A differently-abled boy, who is a relative of the deceased, was also in the house. However, he was unaware of the incident.

The incident came to light when one of Sinoj’s friends arrived at the house following no responses to his phone calls.

When he knocked the door, the differently-abled boy opened the door. Marangattupilly police arrived on the spot and led the further proceedings. The police officers are yet to get more details about the incident.

With mystery surrounding the circumstances of the deaths, the police have launched an inquiry into the incident.