Home States Kerala

Kerala government to fast-track work; classes to begin next academic year in Idukki Medical College

The Minister also said the process of taking over a 40-acre land belonging to the Idukki District Panchayat for the medical college has entered its final phase. ​

Published: 18th May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister KK Shylaja holding a high-level meeting on Thursday. Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, Medical Education Director Ramla Beevi and Joice George MP are also seen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Idukki Government Medical College is in line to begin classes from the 2019-20 academic year. In a high-level meeting convened at the Health Minister’s chamber on Thursday, it has been decided to speed up construction activities at the medical college and to complete the same in a time-bound manner. Shylaja said the Health Department will soon approach the Finance Department to create the posts needed for commencing classes. The Minister also said the process of taking over a 40-acre land belonging to the Idukki District Panchayat for the medical college has entered its final phase. 

“The meeting mainly discussed clearing the obstacles related to environmental clearance,” Shylaja said.
“When the Medical Council of India cancelled the recognition for the medical college citing a lack of infrastructural facilities, including beds, this government had taken utmost care to redeploy the students who were left in the lurch.”

According to the Minister, while the medical college had the pre-clinical facilities to begin the first-year MBBS classes, the government decided to establish clinical posting too at the college. For the same, an amount of Rs 60 crore has been allotted. “While the structure of the first block has been completed, the construction of the second block will begin soon. The construction of the academic block that houses the departments of pathology, microbiology, forensic medicine, community medicine and others will be completed within a month. The block is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore,” the Minister said.

As the MCI had pointed out the absence of a hostel for students and quarters for staff, an amount of Rs 92.14 crore has been sanctioned. The foundation-stone for the same will be laid on Monday, she said. 
Though the then UDF Government had opened the Idukki Medical College on September 1, 2014, around 100 MBBS students along with the staff had to be redeployed following the cancellation of recognition by MCI. It is learnt, as the government is planning to reopen the medical college, it has asked the Medical Education Director to provide details of the staff needed to operate it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki Government Medical College KK Shylaja Health Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Balakrishnan murder: CBI court finds two guilty, acquits three

Social Media

CPM workers allegedly attack 15-year-old for Facebook post

Kerala: Shame! Shame! 24 child abuse cases reported in one day

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018