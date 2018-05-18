Home States Kerala

Kerala: UDF attacks Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on its second anniversary

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the LDF government had dropped several welfare programmes of the previous UDF government.

Published: 18th May 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political murders, rampant corruption and stagnation on the development front are the hallmarks of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. He was speaking at the release function of his book "Ellam Thakartherinja Randu Varsham" a book on the misgovernance and failures of the LDF government. The book was brought out on the occasion of the second anniversary of the LDF Government.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy released the book by handing over the first copy to IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty. In his address, Chandy said the LDF government had dropped several welfare programmes of the previous UDF government.

"An example is the free cochlear implant programme for chidlren. It is time for the beneficiaries in the first phase to upgrade the implants but the government is not helping them," he said.

Chandy said the LDF government was a total failure on the development front. "This government could not start any major development programme. Also, it is unable to continue the ones started by the previous government," he said. "The Vizhinjam port development is at a standstill owing to the shortage of granite. The government is shirking its responsibility to solve the crisis," he said. Kunhalikutty said the curbs on treasury payments have stalled welfare and development programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Political murders Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

2001 Kerala 'honour killing' case: CBI Court awards life imprisonment to two found guilty

Kerala: Four of a family found dead in their Kottayam house

Balakrishnan murder: CBI court finds two guilty, acquits three

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018