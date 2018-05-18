Kerala: UDF attacks Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on its second anniversary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political murders, rampant corruption and stagnation on the development front are the hallmarks of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. He was speaking at the release function of his book "Ellam Thakartherinja Randu Varsham" a book on the misgovernance and failures of the LDF government. The book was brought out on the occasion of the second anniversary of the LDF Government.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy released the book by handing over the first copy to IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty. In his address, Chandy said the LDF government had dropped several welfare programmes of the previous UDF government.

"An example is the free cochlear implant programme for chidlren. It is time for the beneficiaries in the first phase to upgrade the implants but the government is not helping them," he said.

Chandy said the LDF government was a total failure on the development front. "This government could not start any major development programme. Also, it is unable to continue the ones started by the previous government," he said. "The Vizhinjam port development is at a standstill owing to the shortage of granite. The government is shirking its responsibility to solve the crisis," he said. Kunhalikutty said the curbs on treasury payments have stalled welfare and development programmes.