Solar Commission report has become irrelevant, says former CM Oommen Chandy

Chandy said the commission report was nothing without the letter.

Published: 18th May 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said the Solar Commission report has become irrelevant after the High Court expunged the findings based on the letter allegedly written by Saritha S Nair.“The government can still take any decision on the report if it does not mind a setback from the court. I was being persecuted for the past five years. Neither me nor the UDF attempted to fight back politically. Right from the beginning we opted for legal recourse and there is no change in that stand,” Chandy told media persons on Thursday.

Chandy said the commission report was nothing without the letter. “849 pages of the total 1,075 are based on the letter. The report has become irrelevant now,” he said.Chandy said the LDF Government took hasty action on the basis of the report. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement in the Assembly and action taken report were all based on the letter. “Government’s action came without even studying the report. The court order is an embarrassment for the government,” he said.  

He said his government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the SNC-Lavalin case in which the present chief minister is a key accused wasn’t politically motivated. “Following the Vigilance clean chit to Pinarayi, there were allegations that our government colluded with the Opposition to save him. To allay the apprehensions, we decided to hand over the case to the CBI,” he said.“But the government’s recommendation was rejected by the then UPA Government at the  Centre. “Later, based on a private petition, the HC ordered a CBI  probe into the case,” he said.

Shame for country
Chandy said the post-poll developments in Karnataka are a shame to the country.
“BJP and Prime Minister Narendra  Modi will have to pay the prize for this. After Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, the Governor’s office was influenced in Karnataka too,” he said.“Despite a clear majority and signed memorandum of all MLAs, the Governor did not invite the Congress-JDS alliance to form a government. Also, the BJP was given an unprecedented 15 days to prove its majority,” he said.

