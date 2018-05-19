Home States Kerala

A call of solace: Kerala opens 24x7 transgender helpline number

This will not only enlighten the transgenders with an idea of their basic rights but also provides counselling and legal assistance, if necessary.  

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala scripted history when it unveiled the transgender policy in November 2015. Three years later, the state has come out with a novel initiative as it launches a 24X7 transgender  helpline - 1800 425 2147.According to the Social Justice Department (SJD), the very objective of the helpline is to provide necessary assistance to transgenders who are in distress. This will not only enlighten the transgenders with an idea of their basic rights but also provides counselling and legal assistance, if necessary.  

According to Thiruvananthapuram Social Justice Officer (SJO) Rajan L, recently some members of the transgender community were beaten up after a false campaign was taken up by the social media accusing them of being juvenile smugglers. The members had then alleged that though they approached the police with a complaint, it was overlooked. 

“With an initiative like this, similar complaints can be readily addressed as the members of the helpline centre will take up such issues,” said Rajan.  He added that some of the issues being faced by the community were the absence of livelihood and education opportunities, social stigma, ostrichism and others. “Aiming aim to bring the transgender community to the mainstream, we made them join hands with the Kudumbasree to start a catering unit. But, it is yet to become a profitable venture after they complained of issues is getting orders. They believe the social stigma is working against them,” adds Rajan.

“Despite awareness campaigns being taken up by various government agencies, the society at large is yet to consider transgenders a part of the society. Repeated incidents of harassment prove the same. A helpline like this could address such issues to a certain extent,” said Sheetal Shyam, a transgender activist. 
At the same time, State Transgender Cell’s project officer Shyama S Prabha said the full-fledged functioning of the helpline might take a week or two as the recruitment of staff is in progress. 

She said besides providing information about various welfare programmes, the helpline will also act as a first-stop centre in crisis management that ensures the service of community counsellors and legal advisers.

Earlier, catering to the need of those who undergo gender affirmation surgery, the SJD had floated the idea to construct a care home at Thiruvananthapuram. This was after it came to the light that those who undergo the surgery face a range of mental and physical health issue during the transition period. According to the department, it has begun the process to open the care home which could lodge 15 transgenders at a time.

