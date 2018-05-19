Centre trying to weaken  democratic institutions: Kerala CM pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: “The Karnataka developments have left a deep scar on our democracy. We have a written Constitution. The parliamentary procedures are clearly written in it. But, what we are witnessing in Karnataka is blatant violation of our Constitution and democratic system. The Centre is trying to weaken our democratic institutions,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The comprehensive perspective of development under this government has been accepted by the people. Projects under missions like Haritha Keralam, Ardram and LIFE are making an impact on the lives of people. The agricultural sector is registering remarkable growth,” he said. “By the term development, the government doesn’t mean only industrial development. The government is trying its best to make the atmosphere investor-friendly so that more and more industrialists come and start new ventures here,” he said.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally presided over the function. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Health Minister K K Shylaja, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas and Transport Minister A K Saseendran spoke. Though the name of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was among the speakers in the government invitation, he did not attend the function.