Home States Kerala

Educational Department’s guidelines on exam allowance for differently-abled students

To prevent the misuse of the exam allowances for differently-abled students, the government has come out with clear guidelines in this regard.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Exam Student school

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:To prevent the misuse of the exam allowances for differently-abled students, the government has come out with clear guidelines in this regard. The directive from the General Education Department  followed complaints of some school authorities allegedly misusing the benefits. The list of students eligible for the benefits should also be put out by the schools, as per the department’s fiat.

According to the order issued by Education Secretary A Shahjahan, every school has to publish the list containing the names and details of the differently-abled students ahead of the first term examination in the coming academic year. It should contain details of new students who will be admitted  this year.  The headmasters and principals of the schools should also ensure proper assistance to the children, certified by the medical board, during the examination period.   

The  school authorities are required to publish the list of Class X students who will be availing themselves of these benefits before the first term examinations as they will be  appearing for the SSLC examinations in 2019.

The Education Department gives several exemptions/concessions to spastic, visually impaired, physically challenged, dyslexic and autistic children as well as those suffering from conditions defined under the Disabilities Act. Such candidates are permitted to use a scribe or allowed additional time. Autistic candidates are permitted to use the services of a scribe or an adult prompter.The visually-impaired students in Classes IX, X, XI  and XII need not remit the registration or examination fees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

A call of solace: Kerala opens 24x7 transgender helpline number

Sabarimala temple to be closed today

Facility management services: Keltron to aid Transport Department

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018