Educational Department’s guidelines on exam allowance for differently-abled students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:To prevent the misuse of the exam allowances for differently-abled students, the government has come out with clear guidelines in this regard. The directive from the General Education Department followed complaints of some school authorities allegedly misusing the benefits. The list of students eligible for the benefits should also be put out by the schools, as per the department’s fiat.

According to the order issued by Education Secretary A Shahjahan, every school has to publish the list containing the names and details of the differently-abled students ahead of the first term examination in the coming academic year. It should contain details of new students who will be admitted this year. The headmasters and principals of the schools should also ensure proper assistance to the children, certified by the medical board, during the examination period.

The school authorities are required to publish the list of Class X students who will be availing themselves of these benefits before the first term examinations as they will be appearing for the SSLC examinations in 2019.

The Education Department gives several exemptions/concessions to spastic, visually impaired, physically challenged, dyslexic and autistic children as well as those suffering from conditions defined under the Disabilities Act. Such candidates are permitted to use a scribe or allowed additional time. Autistic candidates are permitted to use the services of a scribe or an adult prompter.The visually-impaired students in Classes IX, X, XI and XII need not remit the registration or examination fees.