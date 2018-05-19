Home States Kerala

Four of a family found dead in their house at Ettumanoor

The deceased were identified as Sinoj, 42, of Mukulel house, West Koodalloor; his wife Nisha, 35; their two sons Sooryathejas, 12, and Sivathejas, 7.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic incident, a four-member family was found dead in their residence at Vayala near Ettumanoor on Friday. The deceased were identified as Sinoj, 42, of Mukulel house, West Koodalloor; his wife Nisha, 35; their two sons Sooryathejas, 12, and Sivathejas, 7. They were residing at a rented house at Kosappalli area in Vayala.As per the primary observation of the police, Sinoj committed suicide after killing his family members. Nisha was found hanging in the bedroom, while Sinoj was seen hanging in another room.

Siva was found in the bed, with marks on his neck, and Surya was found hanging from the window of the bathroom. Sinoj’s brother Sinesh, who is a mentally challenged person, was also in the house. However, he was unaware of the incident.The incident came to light when Sinoj’s friend Kiran arrived at the house following no responses to his phone calls.

Kiran entered the house after asking Sinesh to open the door, and found the family members dead. 
Nisha’s brother and mother were in the house till the wee hours and they left for their native place, Kattappana, around 4 am. Hence, the incident might have happened early in the morning. According to the police, Sinoj and his friend Rajeev were running a financing firm named ‘Pinnacle’ in Kidangoor and the latter died a couple of days ago. After Rajeev’s death, the firm incurred some financial burden and Sinoj was disturbed over it. 

“As per primary information, Sinoj had some debts from his financial firm. It might have prompted him to commit suicide. We could not find any other reason for the death in our primary investigation as deaths were due to hanging and partial hanging,” said Siby Thomas, SI, Marangattupilly. Surya and Siva were students at Mary Matha English Medium school, Kadaplamattom. The Marangattupilly police have launched an inquiry into the incident. 

The inquest was done under the aegis of Pala DySP A G Vinod Pillai, CI Rajan K Aramana, Ramapuram CI Joy Mathew and other police officers. Later, the bodies were handed over to relatives after conducting the post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. Their funeral will be held on Saturday.

