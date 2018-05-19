Home States Kerala

Kerala: Goonda sets biker on fire at petrol pump

Published: 19th May 2018 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident that could have turned into a major fire disaster, a goonda set a man and his motorcycle on fire at a petrol pump in Kodali on Saturday evening.

According to Vellikulangara SI Sudheesh K L, "Dileep and Suraj from Mupliyam were waiting for their balance payment after filling petrol at Sree Durga pump in Kodali. Bineeth from Ombadungal in
Mattathur village took a bottle filled with petrol and poured it on the bike and set fire to it. Dileep suffered 30 per cent burns and has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital."

The Vellikulangara police confirmed that Bineeth is on its goonda list and has been an accused in many cases.

The situation that led to the incident was not yet clear as Dileep and Bineeth did not have any prior issues, said the police. But locals alleged that the two got into a argument over parking as Dileep was waiting for his payment.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the petrol pump did not have any fire extinguisher when the incident happened. The fire was doused using water from a nearby house, and later assistance from the Puthukad
fire and rescue team.

