Kerala: Housewife has a lucky escape as car plunges into dam reservoir

A housewife had a miraculous escape after the car in which she was learning driving accidentally plunged into the Malankara dam reservoir in Thodupuzha on Saturday.

Published: 19th May 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After getting a learner's licence, the Karinkunnam native was practising her skills
along with her son at a ground near the dam, which was built for the Muvattupuzha valley irrigation project.

Putting the vehicle in reverse gear, the son got out of the car to enjoy the surroundings. His mother, who was still inside the car, stepped on the accelerator. Since the car was an automatic, it rolled back and fell into the reservoir.

Luckily, the woman was rescued by her son, who pulled her out of the vehicle in the
nick of time.

The car was later fished out with the help of the fire force and local people.

Locals said that a similar incident had happened at the same place two months ago.

