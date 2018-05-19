Home States Kerala

Kollam mother kills self over son’s gizmo demand

A mother harangued by her teenaged son, who demanded an expensive mobile phone as gift for clearing the SSLC Exam, on Friday ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A mother harangued by her teenaged son, who demanded an expensive mobile phone as gift for clearing the SSLC Exam, on Friday ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train. The deceased is Sherina, 38 of ‘Rose Villa’, Karali Junction, West Kallada, Sasthamkotta police said.
Officers said Sherina’s son had been demanding a new phone costing `35,000 as a replacement for his old one ever since the SSLC results were declared. 

He raised the demand on Friday and Sherina who was dressing the fish again turned him down. The enraged boy knocked over the fish and pained by her son’s antics Sherina took the extreme step. 
Her husband Shiju is a government servant and the couple has one more son. An autopsy was conducted following which the body was handed over to the family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
AND THE RAIN GOD FINALLY ANSWERED!Dark clouds loomed over Kochi, promising a heavy shower and it did deliver, providing respite from the heat. (Ratheesh Sundaram | EPS)

KSEB hoping for strong southwest monsoon

Two get life term for Youth Congress leader Balakrishnan’s murder

Lakshadweep

Plans afoot to boost farming in Lakshadweep

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018