Kollam mother kills self over son’s gizmo demand

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A mother harangued by her teenaged son, who demanded an expensive mobile phone as gift for clearing the SSLC Exam, on Friday ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train. The deceased is Sherina, 38 of ‘Rose Villa’, Karali Junction, West Kallada, Sasthamkotta police said.

Officers said Sherina’s son had been demanding a new phone costing `35,000 as a replacement for his old one ever since the SSLC results were declared.

He raised the demand on Friday and Sherina who was dressing the fish again turned him down. The enraged boy knocked over the fish and pained by her son’s antics Sherina took the extreme step.

Her husband Shiju is a government servant and the couple has one more son. An autopsy was conducted following which the body was handed over to the family.