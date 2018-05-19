Noted neurologist and Vedic scholar Dr M Sambasivan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned neurologist and Vedic scholar Dr M Sambasivan died on Saturday. He was 82. The end came on Saturday morning in Chennai. His body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night.

Dr Sambasivan was instrumental in setting up the department of neurosurgery in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. He also served as the first head of the department. A renowned neurosurgeon, Sambasivan had served as the honorary surgeon to the President of India.

Post-retirement Sambasivan was active in spiritual and religious affairs. He was the thantri of over a dozen temples, including Karamana and Sreekandeswaram temples in the capital. He had also served as president of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

Cremation will be held at the Karamana Brahmana Samudaya Rudrabhoomi on Sunday at 10 a.m.