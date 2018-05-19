On the occasion of his government's second anniversary, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls Kerala graft-free state

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The perception of the common man that nothing would go right in Kerala has changed owing to the immaculate performance of the LDF Government during the past two years in power, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kannur on Friday. While inaugurating the state-level second anniversary celebrations of the state ministry at the collectorate ground, he said the general attitude of the people had changed and they had started dreaming about a bright future.

“Two years ago, the situation was different. We could not hold our head high in front of the outside world as corruption and decadence had polluted our social life. But now, the situation has changed. We have become a corruption-free state. The promise the LDF had given to the people before the election was that the LDF would ensure the comprehensive development of the state if it came to power. Now, after two years, the government is on the right track and the idea of the comprehensive development of the state is being appreciated by all sections of society,” said Pinarayi.

Pinarayi said in the days before this government, there was a feeling of inertia in all sections of society. “Society as a whole was in a frigid state. This government has changed all that. We have been able to bring back the highly esteemed political culture which has been the hallmark of Kerala for years,” he said. He said the government had presented a “progress card” before the people during the first anniversary celebrations and would do the same this year too. He said the government was not afraid of criticism. “Criticism is good. If there is any substance in the criticism, we will rectify our mistakes and go forward,” said Pinarayi.

“The Karnataka developments have left a deep scar on our democracy. We have a written Constitution. The parliamentary procedures are clearly written in it. But, what we are witnessing in Karnataka is blatant violation of our Constitution and democratic system. The Centre is trying to weaken our democratic institutions,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The comprehensive perspective of development under this government has been accepted by the people. Projects under missions like Haritha Keralam, Ardram and LIFE are making an impact on the lives of people. The agricultural sector is registering remarkable growth,” he said. “By the term development, the government doesn’t mean only industrial development.

The government is trying its best to make the atmosphere investorfriendly so that more and more industrialists come and start new ventures here,” he said. Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally presided over the function. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Health Minister K K Shylaja, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas and Transport Minister A K Saseendran spoke. Though the name of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was among the speakers in the government invitation, he did not attend the function.

‘Betrayal day observed’

The UDF on Friday observed the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government as ‘betrayal day.’ A chargesheet was prepared as part of the observance.