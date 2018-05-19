Home States Kerala

Poll code of conduct derails launch of Pravasi Chitty

The EC, in a communication to the Taxes Department, advised to launch it only after May 28, the polling day.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

KSFE had earlier approached the Election Commission seeking permission to launch the scheme in the middle of this month.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The official launch of Pravasi Chitty will be delayed owing to the code of conduct in place for the Chengannur bypoll. Around 50,000 non-resident Keralites (NRKs) have already evinced interest in joining the scheme. The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) had approached the Election Commission seeking permission to launch the scheme in the middle of this month. But the EC, in a communication to the Taxes Department, advised to launch it only after May 28, the polling day.

KSFE chairman Peelipose Thomas said the new launch date will be fixed in a meeting with Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday. The KSFE plans to conduct a mega pre-launch programme spanning at least 10 days. In order to make up for the delay, a digital campaign with special focus on social media will be conducted. “Around 50,000 persons have enrolled in a pre-registration programme. Still a big campaign is necessary since we target to enrol 1 lakh NRKs,” said Thomas.

In the first phase, the chitty will be launched in the UAE. It will be expanded across Gulf Cooperation Council countries and later to other countries in phases. Though KSFE prefers digital enrolment through a mobile app, there will also be a facility for manual registration.For this, KSFE has entered into tie-ups with money exchange agencies and banks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pravasi Chitty Chengannur bypoll KSFE Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Two get life term for Youth Congress leader Balakrishnan’s murder

Lakshadweep

Plans afoot to boost farming in Lakshadweep

Centre trying to weaken  democratic institutions: Kerala CM pinarayi Vijayan

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018