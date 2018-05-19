Poll code of conduct derails launch of Pravasi Chitty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The official launch of Pravasi Chitty will be delayed owing to the code of conduct in place for the Chengannur bypoll. Around 50,000 non-resident Keralites (NRKs) have already evinced interest in joining the scheme. The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) had approached the Election Commission seeking permission to launch the scheme in the middle of this month. But the EC, in a communication to the Taxes Department, advised to launch it only after May 28, the polling day.

KSFE chairman Peelipose Thomas said the new launch date will be fixed in a meeting with Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday. The KSFE plans to conduct a mega pre-launch programme spanning at least 10 days. In order to make up for the delay, a digital campaign with special focus on social media will be conducted. “Around 50,000 persons have enrolled in a pre-registration programme. Still a big campaign is necessary since we target to enrol 1 lakh NRKs,” said Thomas.

In the first phase, the chitty will be launched in the UAE. It will be expanded across Gulf Cooperation Council countries and later to other countries in phases. Though KSFE prefers digital enrolment through a mobile app, there will also be a facility for manual registration.For this, KSFE has entered into tie-ups with money exchange agencies and banks.