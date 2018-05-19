Sabarimala temple to be closed today

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill abode of Lord Ayyappa here will be closed on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam of Idavom.Sahasrakalasam, kalabhabhishekam and laksharchana will be the special rituals to be performed at the temple on the concluding day of the monthly poojas.In connection with sahasrakalasam, kalasapooja was performed at the sopanam on the south of the sreekovil at 4 pm on Friday under the leadership of the thantri’s representative in the presence of the melsanthi.

The ritual will conclude with kalasabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja on Saturday. Kalabhabhishekam will be performed at the temple on Saturday. As part of the ritual, brahmakalasa pooja will be performed at the mandapam of the temple at 10.30 am under the leadership of the thantri’s representative and the melsanthi.

Kalabhabhishekam, the concluding phase of the ritual, on the idol of the Lord will be performed during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam circumambulates the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will also be performed at the temple on the concluding day of the Idavom poojas. The temple will be closed at 10 pm.The temple will be reopened on May 24 afternoon for the one-day celebration of the idol reinstallation anniversary on May 25. Kalabhabhishekam will be performed as part of the celebrations.