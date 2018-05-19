SPC provides financial aid to the family of injured SI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Loknath Behera provided a financial aid of Rs1 lakh more to the family of SI A M Rajan, of Pariyaram police station in Kannur, who was seriously injured in an attack by the sand mining mafia.

Earlier, the state police had reimbursed Rs13 lakh which the family spent for the treatment expense in two phases. The department also released Rs 3 lakh as grant and Rs1 lakh as a loan.

“The department is committed to ensuring maximum treatment to Rajan and will take appropriate steps to achieve that,” Behera said in a statement.