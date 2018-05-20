Home States Kerala

Bid to stage Gita Govinda through ashtapadi attam courts controversy

Gita Govinda is a work composed by the 12th century poet Jayadeva describing the relation between Lord Krishna and the Gopikas of Vrindavan.

Published: 20th May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ashtapadi attam

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move to stage a theatrical presentation of the Gita Govinda, a work composed by the 12th century poet Jayadeva describing the relation between Lord Krishna and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, in connection with the visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Guruvayur on Monday courted controversy for a different reason. Experts in the field are crying foul over the decision to portray the work as an attempt to revive and re-launch the ashtapadi attam.

In fact, Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda, a work with exquisite lyricism and explicit eroticism, has inspired artists across the country down the centuries and its impact can be found in paintings, literature, music, dance and film and it has been evoked in myriad ways. But what catapulted its presentation through ashtapadi attam by the Sree Guruvayurappan Dharma Kala Samuchayam Trust at Guruvayur - a newly formed trust with temple priest Chennas Dineshan Namboothiripad and Metroman E Sreedhran as members - as an attempt to revive the art form in Kerala?

But experts in the field have come out against the move, saying ashtapadi attam was first revived and staged in the 1980s by Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval, who redefined and repositioned the place of the chenda in Kathakali. Later, his son Rajan Poduval had re-launched the work in 2013 and he had even got a fellowship for it. “At a time when the revived and re-launched work is available for the perusal of the art connoisseurs in the state, I don’t know what prompted the trust to announce they are reviving the work and the Vice President would inaugurate it at Guruvayur on Monday," Rajan told Express.

"If they are really curious about reviving the work and a tradition, they should have at least contacted me as the revived work was already staged in various venues and telecast through Doordarshan. When they announced the decision, I even contacted the trust officials and Sreedharan intimating about this. But I was not given a satisfactory answer,” he said.

Dr Venugopal Nair, head of the Dance Department, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, who is working on the project, said it was very unfortunate the work has courted controversy even before it was staged. In fact, the work was revived by Kalamandalam

Krishnankutty Poduval and re-launched by Rajan Poduval. But it’s our humble attempt to give a new visual interpretation to the work which kindled the passion in many to explore Gita Govinda authored by the peerless poet through a different way. In fact, Kalamandalam

Krishnankutty Poduval revived the work as kathakali dance and what we are trying is to give a visual interpretation through different dance forms in the country with a gripping performance of the Dasavatara, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Some managements had approached the Supreme Court after the fees were fixed. The High Court in its order on August 9 upheld the fees fixed by the fee regulatory committee.

Mystery virus: Health Minister KK Shylaja seeks to allay fears

Corrupt will face the music: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Shamej murder: Three CPM men on the run held from lodge

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex