BJP’s attempt to kidnap democracy was defeated: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

KANNUR: The attempt to kidnap democracy in Karnataka by the BJP was thwarted by the people of the state with the intervention of the Supreme Court, said CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. While inaugurating the Nayanar Academy at Kannur on Saturday, he said the latest developments in Karanataka, in which democracy was put to ransom, show us the dangerous situation through which the nation is going through as the BJP and the RSS are trying to destroy all government institutions.

“You lose the election and you form the government, that is the slogan of BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP had successfully implemented it in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where they had only two MLAs,” said Yechury. But, the gate to South India was closed on the face of BJP this time, he said. “And it will not be easy for the BJP to enter the South as Kerala is there to stop the juggernaut of Amit Shah and party.”

“Amit Shah says Kerala is their next target. Why is it Kerala? Because, in Kerala, the communists are in power. If the secular and democratic communists in Kerala are defeated, they think, they can conquer the rest easily, as it is the communists who are posing a threat to the BJP by having an alternative ideology to present before the people,” said Yechury.

“We are in the midst of an intense attack mounted on our democratic institutions by the Hindutva forces. Even educational institutions are not spared by the RSS. Our children are told what to wear and what to eat. Fascists as they are, the Dalits and minorities in the nation are being subjected to numerous attacks by the RSS and Sangh outfits. The only party with an alternative ideology to stop the BJP is the communists. That’s why they are targetting communists in Kerala and elsewhere,” he added.

Since Nayanar was a true revolutionary and people’s leader, the academy is a befitting tribute to his memory, said Yechury. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan presided over the function. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the museum in the academy.