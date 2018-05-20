Chief Minister to lay stone for new block Cochin Cancer Research Centre today

By Express News Service

KOCHI:With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new building of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre(CCRC) here on Sunday, theRs 385 crore project is finallyset to turn a reality. Health Minister K K Shylaja and Education Minister C Ravindranath too will be present.

“Technically there is no need to have a ‘stone laying’ ceremony. What is happening now is the inauguration of construction works of the CCRC building,” said senior officers.

Following this, the CCRC will have a 400-bed inpatient facility, specialised cancer treatments and a capacity to handle over 800 out patients daily. The chemotherapy treatment facility will also be expanded.

“The ground preparation works costing Rs 4.6 crore are on and the project will kick start as soon as possible. It will be ready in 24 months, with commissioning slated for 2020. We will not allow anything to slow down the project,” said District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerulla.

In the new facility, 80 beds will be earmarked for chemotherapy alone. nuclear medicine, cancer registry and eight operation theatres are also part of the project.

It was on August 19, 2014 the CCRC's foundation stone was laid by the-then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Jurist V R Krishna Iyer, MLAs and MPs and medical oncologist V P Gangadharan, who was the CCRC's special officer then, were among those present.

The current OP facility was inaugurated by Pinarayi in November 2016 in the presence of Health Minister K K Shylaja.