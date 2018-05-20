Home States Kerala

Chief Minister to lay stone for new block Cochin Cancer Research Centre today

The current OP facility was inaugurated by Pinarayi in November 2016 in the presence of Health Minister KK Shylaja.

Published: 20th May 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new building of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre(CCRC) here on Sunday, theRs 385 crore project is finallyset to turn a reality. Health Minister K K Shylaja and Education Minister C Ravindranath too will be present.

“Technically there is no need to have a ‘stone laying’ ceremony. What is happening now is the inauguration of construction works of the CCRC building,” said senior officers.

Following this, the CCRC will have a 400-bed inpatient facility, specialised cancer treatments and a capacity to handle over 800 out patients daily. The chemotherapy treatment facility will also be expanded.

“The ground preparation works costing Rs 4.6 crore are on and the project will kick start as soon as possible. It will be ready in 24 months, with commissioning slated for 2020. We will not allow anything to slow down the project,” said District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerulla.

In the new facility, 80 beds will be earmarked for chemotherapy alone. nuclear medicine, cancer registry and eight operation theatres are also part of the project.

It was on August 19, 2014 the CCRC's foundation stone was laid by the-then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Jurist V R Krishna Iyer, MLAs and MPs and medical oncologist V P Gangadharan, who was the CCRC's special officer then, were among those present.

The current OP facility was inaugurated by Pinarayi in November 2016 in the presence of Health Minister K K Shylaja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Some managements had approached the Supreme Court after the fees were fixed. The High Court in its order on August 9 upheld the fees fixed by the fee regulatory committee.

Mystery virus: Health Minister KK Shylaja seeks to allay fears

Corrupt will face the music: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Shamej murder: Three CPM men on the run held from lodge

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex