Corrupt will face the music: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

KOZHIKODE: While launching Suvega, a building permit software, here on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on corruption among government servants.A majority of the government staff are not corrupt, but corrupt officials still exist and they are bringing a bad name to others, he said. Government staff should make both ends meet by spending within their salary limits.

If the officials try to spend more than what they earn, they will end up earning money via corrupt ways, he said. The CM warned the government staff that if they don’t live with dignity by spending within their salary limits, they will have to face the music.

“The government will continue action against the corrupt. Suvega is a tool to prevent corruption. But, some officials are thinking that corruption is their right. If they indulge in corruption, the consequences will be severe,” he said.

