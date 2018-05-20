Home States Kerala

Curtain to come down on inaugural ICFFK today

The inaugural edition of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala(ICFFK) will conclude on Sunday amid the exuberance and enthusiasm of the thousand-odd kids who thronged the city to enjoy the week-long treat on celluloid.  

Published: 20th May 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:11 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The inaugural edition of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala(ICFFK) will conclude on Sunday amid the exuberance and enthusiasm of the thousand-odd kids who thronged the city to enjoy the week-long treat on celluloid.  

For many of the kid delegates, the festival venues virtually turned into a hub for forging new friendships and meeting up with new people.Speaker Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held at the Kairali Theatre at 10.30 am. Tourism, Devaswom and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the function.

Corporation Mayor V K Prasanth will be the chief guest.Children’s president P R Adwaith, Speaker A J Archa, eminent personalities from film and cultural field will attend.

