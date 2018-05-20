Education Department for increased focus to achieve best results

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of ensuring the best results in the SSLC Exams, the General Education Department has decided to make strong scientific interventions in all schools in the state from the coming academic year.

According to the department, the focus will be on securing A-plus grade in all the subjects. In line with this, the schools are directed to concentrate on the model examinations scheduled to be held in February 2019. Special attention will be given to all the subjects starting this academic year, it said in a release.

Students facing difficulty in certain subjects will be given special focus.

The student evaluation will be carried out on the basis of the marks secured in the model examinations. Following this, special training will be provided from February 15 -28. An academic calendar which includes 201 working days has been given the nod. Eight Saturdays have been added as working days. The schools will reopen on June 1.

The non-curricular activities in the schools will be completed before December 31 from this academic year. The change in the dates has been effected to help the students concentrate fully on the exam preparations. The State Schools Festival will be held on December 5,6,7,8 and 9 at Alappuzha. The school-level art festivals will be completed by September. The sub-district and district- level festivals will be completed by October and November, respectively.

The State Science Festival will be held from November 9- 11. The state-level ‘Sargotsavam’ will be held from December 27-30. The first-term examination will begin on August 30 and the second-term examination from December 12. The annual examinations for Classes I -IX will be held in the third week of February. The SSLC, HSE and VHSE Examinations will take place from March 6-25.