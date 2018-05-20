Govt set to build, rent out studio flats to women

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a proactive step in women empowerment, the government will build studio apartment complexes and rent out them to working women. Locations selected in the first phase are Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram and Nadukani in Kannur. In both places, state-owned KINFRA will lease out land for the buildings.

Bhavanam Foundation Kerala, the public sector company under the Labour and Skills Department is implementing the project. Labour Commissioner and foundation chairman K Biju said work would begin this year. "Quality accommodation is a serious issue faced by working women. Many times they have to live in hostels, away from their families. This project aims to help them live with their families near the workplace, that too at an affordable cost," Biju said.

KINFRA to lease land for apartment

The KINFRA will lease out 66 cents of land at Menamkulam and two acres in Nadukani to build studio apartment complexes and rent out them to working women. The working group for the project will meet on Tuesday to finalise the land deal. Afterwards, the detailed project report will be prepared.

Bhavanam Foundation Keralam is implementing various housing schemes for labourers and workers in the state. Its 'Janani' is an affordable housing project for low-paid employees and workers. An apartment complex with 217 units is coming up at Adimali in Idukki under Janani.

'Apna Ghar' is a rental accommodation project for migrant workers. A facility that can accommodate 640 persons has been built in Palakkad. The Bhavanam Project is a housing project for plantation labourers.