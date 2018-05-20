Jumbo attack: Two hurt in  Kannur's Muzhakkunnu

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In Muzhakkunnu, a herd of elephants strayed into human settlements, creating mayhem on Saturday as they destroyed agriculture and injured persons. Othayoth Vinod Kumar was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College with broken legs. He was attacked by the elephants as he was coming back from the airport on his bike.

The elephants destroyed his bike and attacked him. Sankaran Nampoothiri of Vattappoyil also suffered injuries, as he fractured his leg while trying to escape from the attack. The elephants caused enough damage to the crops in Vattappoyil and Koolikkunnu regions. The compound walls of some of the houses were also destroyed in the rampage. The Forest Department and the police are trying to send the three elephants who have strayed into the human settlement at Koolikkunnu into the forest with the help of locals.