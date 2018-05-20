Home States Kerala

Jumbo attack: Two hurt in  Kannur's Muzhakkunnu

The elephants caused enough damage to the crops in Vattappoyil and Koolikkunnu regions.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In Muzhakkunnu, a herd of elephants strayed into human settlements, creating mayhem on Saturday as they destroyed agriculture and injured persons. Othayoth Vinod Kumar was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College with broken legs. He was attacked by the elephants as he was coming back from the airport on his bike.

The elephants destroyed his bike and attacked him. Sankaran Nampoothiri of Vattappoyil also suffered injuries, as he fractured his leg while trying to escape from the attack. The elephants caused enough damage to the crops in Vattappoyil and Koolikkunnu regions. The compound walls of some of the houses were also destroyed in the rampage. The Forest Department and the police are trying to send the three elephants who have strayed into the human settlement at Koolikkunnu into the forest with the help of locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala Chief Minister allays fears of minorities on reservation in higher education

Some managements had approached the Supreme Court after the fees were fixed. The High Court in its order on August 9 upheld the fees fixed by the fee regulatory committee.

Mystery virus: Health Minister KK Shylaja seeks to allay fears

Corrupt will face the music: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex