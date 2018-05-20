Home States Kerala

Kerala Cricket Association’s high-performance centre becomes a reality

The centre will be under Kerala senior team coach Dave Whatmore and women’s team coach Suman Sharma.

KOCHI:The High-Performance Centre of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) was launched on Saturday by former Kerala cricketer Ravi Achan in a function held at Tripunithura Cricket Club as part of the centenary celebrations of the founder secretary of KCA K V Kelappan Thampuran. The academy will initiate a project named 'Looking Beyond 2020'.

The High-Performance Centre is designed on the lines of the National Cricket Academy by KCA. "The centre will have coaches, training facilities in addition to intensive training facilities for the players at all levels. The centre will be under Kerala senior team coach Dave Whatmore and women’s team coach Suman Sharma. Tinu Yohannan and P Balachandran will be a part of the team," said KCA secretary Jayesh George.

“We are preparing a roadmap for the next and coming seasons. KCA’s support and initiatives for the cricket players in Kerala are the supporting factors for their achievements," said senior cricket team coach Whatmore.

Whatmore will inaugurate the Centenary Pavilion at Tripunithura Palace oval on Sunday. There will be conclaves on various subjects after the inauguration. Former players, coaches and umpires will take part in the event. The prize will be awarded to the winners of Cricket Quiz and the Under-13 cricket tournament held as part of the centenary celebrations.

