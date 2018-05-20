Kerala government takes over orphanage after four children allegedly found begging on the streets

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala government today took over an orphanage housing 104 children from six states at nearby Aluva based a report of the state child welfare committee,which said it found 'gross violations' of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Some of these were of four children allegedly begging on the streets of Thrissur on May 10 and pictures of some others being used in brochures and newspapers for fund collection.

The children were taken around streets in a procession, a violation of Section 74 of the Act, it said.

The orphanage also did not have any valid recognition and was not a fit institution, the committee had said.

The Government, in its order, said the committee had stated that the children should be kept under their supervision as the orphanage already has a history of violations of provisions of the Act.

Since it was also difficult to shift the children to another institution and repatriation to six states may take some time, the committee requested the government to exercise its powers under Section 41 (7) of the Juvenile Justice Act to place the orphanage under its control.

The government invoked the Act and placed all children under the supervision of the Ernakulam District Collector for a three month period or till all they are reunited with their families or moved to a fit institution, whichever is earlier.

It directed the Collector to make arrangements for their education, clothes, food and post necessary staff to look after the children so that their best interests are protected.

Janaseva Sisubhavan, on its website, claimed it had taken steps to end problems pertaining to exploitation of children.

"Our sole vision is to eliminate exploitation of children in society and create a nation without street children," the orphanage said in its website.

Though the orphanage had approached the additional sessions court, seeking to quash the report prepared by the children's welfare committee, the court did not rule in favour of the institution.