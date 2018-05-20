Home States Kerala

Kerala: Kozhikode on high alert as mystery virus leaves eight people critical

The district health department has kept 25 people under observation in an isolation ward in Medical College.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of three deaths being reported from a single family in Perambra in rural Kozhikode after being infected by an 'unknown' virus, the district health department has kept 25 people under observation in an isolation ward in Medical College. All these 25 people are locals who hail from Perambra, which has been affected by the virus.

On the other hand, the district officials have confirmed that two more people have been infected by the 'unknown' virus. One of the infected persons is from the same family whose three members have already succumbed to the virus. His condition is said to be critical and he's admitted in a private hospital 
at Kozhikode. The second person is known to be admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. With this, the health department has confirmed the 'unknown' virus in four people in total.

According to the information available, in total eight persons have been admitted to various hospitals including Kozhikode Medical College after they showed the symptoms related to this disease.
Six people have been admitted here at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kozhikode Medical College. They have been admitted following fever and breathing issues. It is known that five of the six have been admitted in Kozhikode Medical College are from the same locality.

Control Room set up

The district administration has set up a set up a control room with 0495 2376063 as the emergency number in the wake of more people getting infected by the virus. Locals are directed to alert the officials in case of an emergency. 

Medical camps held

In the wake of reports, the health department has swiftly acted in order to control the issues. Special medical camps were held on Saturday which continued on Sunday. The camps were headed by virology expert Dr G Arun Kumar, head of Virus Research Department in Manipal Hospital.

Speaking to reporters here Dr. Arun said there is no need to panic. "The department has acted well. The samples from the infected persons have been collected and sent to National Institute of Virology. The situation is under control," he said.

Special Task ForceA meeting convened here at Collectorate headed by District Collector has decided to form a district level special task force to tackle the issue. The officials here said it is yet to confirm the virus. The details are expected to be available in the next few days, said officials.
 

