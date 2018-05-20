Home States Kerala

LDF Government anniversary: Nothing to boast of, says opposition UDF

The Chief Minister is an autocrat. He dictates, and other ministers blindly obey, UDF alleged.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

When the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government completes two years, the state has nothing to cheer, according to the Opposition UDF. The government functions in an autocratic way and there is no development. The state witnessed 23 political murders in 24 months. There is an unprecedented rise in attacks against women and Dalits

The Chief Minister is an autocrat. He dictates, and other ministers blindly obey. Even Cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats are afraid of him. His contempt for the media reflects his attitude towards the public

  • The state witnessed 23 custodial deaths in 24 months. The CPM has hijacked the police force
  • Six persons were killed in police custody. Several others committed suicide after police torturing. Vinayakan, a Dalit youth, committed suicide after being tortured by the police
  • Custodial death of Sreejith was the result of the nexus between the local CPM leadership and the police. The police have become slaves of CPM leaders
  • The government was a total failure in responding to the Ockhi disaster. It terribly failed in issuing timely warning and later in rescue operations. Even now, the government does not know the exact number of deaths. The CM was too late to visit the Ockhi victims. No other Chief Minister in the history of the state had to run away from people as Pinarayi did at Valiyathura
  • Police apathy resulted in the murder of a Latvian national. Had the police promptly acted on the man missing complaint filed by her sister, she could have been saved
  • Mob lynching of Madhu, a tribal youth in Attappadi, for alleged theft of rice, reveals that the government's claims about social welfare schemes are false. Had the LDF Government continued the UDF Government's community kitchen programme, this death could have been avoided
  • The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has become ineffective. The unit did not have a chief for 11 months
  • Over 900 persons died owing to contagious fever in 2017. The government's failure in conducting a pre-monsoon sanitation drive is to be blamed for the deaths
  • The government is in a deep financial crisis. In the first year of the LDF Government, revenue deficit shot up from 1.73 to 2.51. The treasuries have imposed a ban on bills above Rs one crore
