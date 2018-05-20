LDF Government anniversary: Nothing to boast of, says opposition UDF

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

When the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government completes two years, the state has nothing to cheer, according to the Opposition UDF. The government functions in an autocratic way and there is no development. The state witnessed 23 political murders in 24 months. There is an unprecedented rise in attacks against women and Dalits

The Chief Minister is an autocrat. He dictates, and other ministers blindly obey. Even Cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats are afraid of him. His contempt for the media reflects his attitude towards the public