Home States Kerala

Mystery virus: Health Minister KK Shylaja seeks to allay fears

The minister said the virus is yet to be identified and this is for the first time such an outbreak is being reported in the state.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Some managements had approached the Supreme Court after the fees were fixed. The High Court in its order on August 9 upheld the fees fixed by the fee regulatory committee.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of three deaths being reported from a family in Perambra after being infected by an unknown virus, Health Minister K K Shylaja here on Saturday said the Health Department is doing everything to control the situation.

There is no need for panic, she told reporters at Government Guest House after discussions with virology experts from Manipal and Apollo Hospitals. She said the department has acted swiftly and carefully on the incident.“The samples of infected people have been collected. They have been sent to the National Institute of Virology. We expect the results within two days,” Shylaja said.

The minister said the virus is yet to be identified and this is for the first time such an outbreak is being reported in the state. “As per preliminary assumption, this is a viral infection  spread through birds. It affects the human brain,” she said.

The minister said all precautionary measures have been adopted in Perambra region where the disease was detected. “It is not an epidemic or outbreak. People need not be panic. It was only found in a family. We will be getting details of the virus soon. A special team of experts will be camping in the area on Sunday and will collect the details. We hope to mitigate the effects of the disease soon,” said.

Also, all facilities have been arranged at Medical College Hospitals, said the minister. “We have also directed the private hospitals to report any similar cases to the Health Department. We have also sought the help of the Centre. We have sought a team of  Central experts,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala Chief Minister allays fears of minorities on reservation in higher education

Jumbo attack: Two hurt in  Kannur's Muzhakkunnu

Corrupt will face the music: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex