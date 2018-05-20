Mystery virus: Health Minister KK Shylaja seeks to allay fears

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of three deaths being reported from a family in Perambra after being infected by an unknown virus, Health Minister K K Shylaja here on Saturday said the Health Department is doing everything to control the situation.

There is no need for panic, she told reporters at Government Guest House after discussions with virology experts from Manipal and Apollo Hospitals. She said the department has acted swiftly and carefully on the incident.“The samples of infected people have been collected. They have been sent to the National Institute of Virology. We expect the results within two days,” Shylaja said.

The minister said the virus is yet to be identified and this is for the first time such an outbreak is being reported in the state. “As per preliminary assumption, this is a viral infection spread through birds. It affects the human brain,” she said.

The minister said all precautionary measures have been adopted in Perambra region where the disease was detected. “It is not an epidemic or outbreak. People need not be panic. It was only found in a family. We will be getting details of the virus soon. A special team of experts will be camping in the area on Sunday and will collect the details. We hope to mitigate the effects of the disease soon,” said.

Also, all facilities have been arranged at Medical College Hospitals, said the minister. “We have also directed the private hospitals to report any similar cases to the Health Department. We have also sought the help of the Centre. We have sought a team of Central experts,” she said.