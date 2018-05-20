‘Neermathalam property’ lands in controversy

Gopika Varrier By

THRISSUR: It was a curious Facebook post by Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies director Raju Raphael that led to many questioning how he got the Neermathalam.On May 15, Raphael had posted about a property for sale at Kuttanellur near Thrissur, which has a Neermathalam (caper tree) that apparently grew from the seeds of Madhavikutty's Neermathalam at Punnayurkulam.

'Neermathalam Pootha Kalam' was a popular novel by legendary writer Kamala Das, in which she writes about her childhood days in Kolkata and her vacation visits to Nalappat in Kerala. It also shares her love for this tree and her eagerness to see it flowering during her childhood. The tree blooms with white and yellow flowers and remains a nostalgic one in the hearts of Malayalees."Kamala Das gave me a sapling of Neermathalam a long time ago when I interviewed her. I took the sapling with me and planted it in my property here," he explained.

The 12.5-cent property with a house also has other trees such as paarijatham, uthirmulla, mangosteen, etc. It was constructed around 10 years ago.“I wanted to pass on the property to someone who understands the value of the Neermathalam being grown here and nurture it with the same care,” said Raju Raphael.

“When she gave me the sapling, she also wished that it would bloom in my land and remain forever. She was upset that she couldn’t see it bloom during her stay in Thrissur after which the property was handed over,” he said.

It’s unethical, says Kamala’s son Jaisurya Das

Kamala Das’ son Jaisurya Das, who is staying in Mumbai and the legal custodian of the copyright of her writings, said over phone that it was unlikely that she gave someone a Neermathalam sapling as she always wished for one. ‘‘It is unethical to use her name for commercial purposes and anybody who does so will face legal action," said Jaisurya. He also shared that it was her love for Neermathalam and her wish that made him plant a sapling at Palayam Juma Masjid, where she is buried.