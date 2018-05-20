Home States Kerala

One dead, four seriously injured as bus rams truck

A youth died and many others sustained injuries when a private bus rammed into a lorry parked near NH 66 at Kalappura in the early hours of Saturday.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A youth died and many others sustained injuries when a private bus rammed into a lorry parked near NH 66 at Kalappura in the early hours of Saturday. Traffic police said the deceased has been identified as Suresh Babu, 31, son of Nesamani, Kizkkekadukaravila, Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened at 3 am when the private bus going to Thiruvananthapuram from Palakkad rammed into a lorry, parked by the side of the road after one of its tyres got punctured.

The bus hit the lorry when the driver was replacing the tyre. The front portion of the bus was fully destroyed in the impact. Four passengers suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Vandanam Medical College. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Alappuzha broke open the emergency door of the bus to rescue the passengers.  The traffic was blocked on the road for more than an hour. Suresh and two other friends had boarded the bus from Thrissur. They were sitting in the front seat. He died at the General Hospital. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem, the police said.

