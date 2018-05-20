Home States Kerala

One-of-a-kind cruise for the differently-abled in the state

For the first time in the history of tourism in the state, a 30-member team of differently-abled, mostly wheelchair-bound, people enjoyed a house boat cruise on the backwater of Alappuzha on Saturday.

Published: 20th May 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Differently-abled Rahul Radhika, a BA student, entering a houseboat with the help of a crane at Punnamada in Alappuzha on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For the first time in the history of tourism in the state, a 30-member team of differently-abled, mostly wheelchair-bound, people enjoyed a house boat cruise on the backwater of Alappuzha on Saturday.Kochi-based Specialcare Holidays, a holiday company for differently-abled persons, organised the backwater cruise for more than 30 differently-abled persons.

The cruise arranged by Specialcare Holidays, promoted by Simon George, himself wheelchair-bound for nearly 30 years, saw the participation of 12 people on wheelchairs, 6 vision-impaired and more than 20 people with various other challenges.Alappuzha-based cine star Aleppy Sudarsan, vision-impaired singer Reema Joy and eight wheelchair-bound inmates of Swasraya Training and Rehabilitation Centre, Mulamthuruthy, near Ernakulam, were part of the team.

“More than a humanitarian gesture, promotion of accessible tourism will  make a lot of business opportunities to a state like Kerala as there are more than 5 million wheelchair-bound tourists in the world,” Simon said.The Tourism Department has agreed to introduce ‘accessible tourism’ as a special service to promote tourism in the state under its ‘responsible tourism’ initiative, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Corrupt will face the music: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Shamej murder: Three CPM men on the run held from lodge

Education Department for increased focus to achieve best results

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex