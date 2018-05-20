One-of-a-kind cruise for the differently-abled in the state

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For the first time in the history of tourism in the state, a 30-member team of differently-abled, mostly wheelchair-bound, people enjoyed a house boat cruise on the backwater of Alappuzha on Saturday.Kochi-based Specialcare Holidays, a holiday company for differently-abled persons, organised the backwater cruise for more than 30 differently-abled persons.

The cruise arranged by Specialcare Holidays, promoted by Simon George, himself wheelchair-bound for nearly 30 years, saw the participation of 12 people on wheelchairs, 6 vision-impaired and more than 20 people with various other challenges.Alappuzha-based cine star Aleppy Sudarsan, vision-impaired singer Reema Joy and eight wheelchair-bound inmates of Swasraya Training and Rehabilitation Centre, Mulamthuruthy, near Ernakulam, were part of the team.

“More than a humanitarian gesture, promotion of accessible tourism will make a lot of business opportunities to a state like Kerala as there are more than 5 million wheelchair-bound tourists in the world,” Simon said.The Tourism Department has agreed to introduce ‘accessible tourism’ as a special service to promote tourism in the state under its ‘responsible tourism’ initiative, he said.