Shamej murder: Three CPM men on the run held from lodge

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three CPM workers were arrested in connection with the murder of RSS worker of Shamej, who was allegedly killed by CPM activists on May 7, in retaliation against the murder of CPM worker Kannippoyil Babu.The investigation team, probing the murder arrested the three accused on Saturday from a lodge at Vadakara around 1.45 am.

According to the police, the arrested are Puthiya Parambath Veettil Shabin Raveendran, 28, Malayankara Veettil M M Shaji, 38, and Pallur Nalutharayil Nadayantavide Lijin, 38.It was the team led by ASP Chaithra Theresa John, including CI K E Premachandran, ASI Ajayan and civil police officers Rajeevan, Sujesh and Sreejesh, that nabbed the accused. The police said the accused were planning to move to Coimbatore.

After the murder of Shamej, the accused had switched off their mobile phones and left them at their respective houses before travelling to different places. It was only on Friday the accused had reached Vadakara, said the police.All the three were directly involved in the attack, the police said. It is also said the trio was having close connections with the accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. It was Shabin and Shaji who had hacked Shamej during the attack. As Shamej tried to run away from the place, it was Lijin who gave chase and hit him with his bike.

The police also got the information it was an eight-member squad which attacked Shamej on May 7.

On the basis of the statements of the accused who were arrested, more people will be arrested in the coming days, the police said.As per the statements taken from the arrested people, the police have started searching for the weapons used in the attack. They have got enough clues about the whereabouts of all the eight members who had attacked Shamej, said the police.

The arrested persons were brought to Thalasserry police station around 2.30 am on Saturday. According to the police, it was the three members, who belonged to the eight member ‘surgical team’ that attacked Shamej.As the Puducherry police had arrested the accused in the Babu murder case within days of the incident, the inability of the investigation team had come under severe criticism from the part of the BJP leaders.