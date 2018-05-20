The Left Government has failed miserably: Opposition leaders

Anil S By

Express News Service

Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister

In Kerala, there are essentially two things that people look forward to. Getting good quality rice at affordable prices and ensuring the rule of law. I would say, the Left Government has failed miserably on both counts.

The UDF used to provide sufficient quota of food grains to the BPL category. That system has now been derailed. There is a steep increase in the price of rice in the open market. The UDF’s motto was development and care with special focus on social welfare schemes. Initiatives like the free cochlear implants package for endosulfan victims now remain only on paper.

Look at the big-ticket development projects. The UDF had obtained all the necessary clearances and got the Kannur Airport operational with the first aircraft landing there. Two years down the line, the airport is yet to be fully functional. The state’s dream project of Vizhinjam too remains stalled. Though a 1,000-day deadline was set, construction has been affected. The Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro projects have been fully derailed.

Adding to the woes is the law and order fiasco. With back-to-back incidents of police atrocity, there is a fear in people’s minds. The police have stepped beyond the Chief Minister’s control. I, generally, don’t like to directly criticise the CM. But when you come across such blatant lapses in taking action against culprits, how can we not blame him?

In the Varappuzha incident, the CM should have shown a bit of mercy to the victim’s family. He should have visited them and considered their demand for a CBI probe. The unfortunate thing is the government even opposed the call for a CBI probe before the court. They took a similar stance in the Shuhaib murder case too.

Kerala has a well-established tradition. The government should realise such acts will not go down well with the people.

‘Unable to address burning issues’

Ask BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan how the Pinarayi Vijayan Government has fared in its first two years, and pat comes the reply: ‘’The public can recall only two things - ‘Varambathu Kooli’ and ‘Kadakku Purathu’.’’

BJP Kerala state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan (File | EPS)

Rajasekharan is quick to point out the CPM-led LDF Government has been a comprehensive failure, with scant achievement to claim for itself in social welfare, development or infrastructure addition. ‘’The government was unable to address any of the burning issues related to livelihood, food, employment, water, housing or land,” he says.

“Already marginalised communities have remained sidelined throughout. The policies of the government have served, if anything, only to aggravate the problems plaguing traditional sectors like cashew, coir and handloom.’’

Pinarayi’s first two years also signified a period which witnessed a scale-up in political violence with the CPM on one side and the RSS-BJP on the other. Political murders brought national attention of the unwanted kind to the embattled government, its handling of the deteriorating law and order situation drawing trenchant criticism. The BJP accuses the government of failing to open up new job opportunities or create an atmosphere conducive for investment.

‘’Do you know that in Kerala it takes 18 days to build one kilometre of national highway? Other parts of the country take just three days,’’ says Rajasekharan.“The state is also backward in implementing Centrally-funded schemes, including national highway construction. Nor has the government succeeded in making the state investor-friendly as it claims.”

National research institutes are interested in setting up bases in the state, but the government’s failure in providing land has left them hesitant, he said.“Even the doubling of the rail lines has skittered off the tracks.”