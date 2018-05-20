The New Indian Express wins media award at International Children's Film Festival of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express won the media award for best coverage at the first edition of the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK), Thiruvananthapuram 2018 which concluded here on Sunday.

Awards for exemplary coverage by various visual and print media in various categories were announced and distributed at the valedictory ceremony. The New Indian Express won the award for best coverage in the print category, along with Malayalam daily Malayala Manorama. The award carries a memento and cash award of Rs 10000.

The Print, visual and online media awards were presented by the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly P Sreeramakrishnan at a function presided over by Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

