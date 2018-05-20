Home States Kerala

The New Indian Express wins media award at International Children's Film Festival of Kerala

The New Indian Express won the award for best coverage in the print category, along with Malayalam daily Malayala Manorama.

Published: 20th May 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

The New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram bureau, bags the award for 'Best Reporting' in English Daily category in the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala 2018.  Anil S, Bureau Chief, receives the award from Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan as Kerala State Council for Child Welfare secretary SP Deepak, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Mayor VK Prasanth look on. (EPS | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express won the media award for best coverage at the first edition of the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK), Thiruvananthapuram 2018 which concluded here on Sunday. 

Awards for exemplary coverage by various visual and print media in various categories were announced and distributed at the valedictory ceremony. The New Indian Express won the award for best coverage in the print category, along with Malayalam daily Malayala Manorama. The award carries a memento and cash award of Rs 10000. 

The Print, visual and online media awards were presented by the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly P Sreeramakrishnan at a function presided over by Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.
 

