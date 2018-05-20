Two years of LDF Government: A roller-coaster ride

Anil S By

Express News Service

Having assumed office in 2016, the journey has not been smooth for the Left Democratic Front. With the Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry set to celebrate its second anniversary on May 25, Express delves into the good and the bad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two years is definitely a short spell in the history of a state. But for a government elected for a five-year tenure, the initial two years are what set the ground for its future course of action in assertion of its policy statement. Poised on a crucial threshold, it has been quite a journey till date for the Pinarayi Vijayan Government in Kerala.

On a topsy-turvy ride with inherent surprises, the Left regime witnessed a slew of ambitiously progressive moves. While isolated incidents were blown out of proportion, quite often, genuine concerns took a back seat. Many a time, the failure to effectively communicate either with the media or the masses proved costly for the state government. Helmed by a stern-faced Chief Minister not easily accessible to the media did invite the wrath of many. Yet Kerala did manage to stand out from its counterparts on several counts.

Immediately on assuming office, the Left Government paid out all social security pension arrears, in addition to rolling out four major missions to ensure its citizens their basic needs and rights. The Pinarayi regime’s revolutionary decision to appoint Dalit priests in Hindu temples will surely be marked in the state’s annals as a landmark one.

“The decision to appoint around 76 priests from backward communities, including 12 from the SC category, is indeed a major step towards ensuring social justice. No other state has undertaken such a profound initiative,” says CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In yet another landmark move, the Left Government embarked on a mission to give fresh lease of life to several water bodies across the state. The Haritha Keralam Mission earned the LDF its share of bouquets. Rejuvenating a 9,200-km long ‘riverline’ and 1,620 canals, while renovating 11,000 ponds and 4,500 wells apart from recharging 29,000 wells, could well be the best step forward for healthy future generations. The state was also able to enforce the National Food Security Act in the real sense of the term.

Big-ticket ongoing projects include the Vizhinjam port, Kannur airport, National Highway development, laying of GAIL pipeline and revival of ailing PSUs. Novel ventures like KIIFB, plans for a Kerala Bank and organising the first Loka Kerala Sabha were a few of its flagship moves. Doing away with ‘nokkukooli’ and ensuring minimum daily wages of Rs 600 for labourers and a salary of Rs 20,000 for nurses were other appreciable initiatives.

Policing in the state, however, garnered stringent criticism with recurrent political killings and the increasing number of custodial deaths, torture and other police atrocities.“Politicisation of the police force is now evident. Ironically, the Chief Minister, who should ideally curb such a disturbing trend, opts to justify the same. Total failure of law and order is there for all to see,” alleges senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan MP. Twenty-seven political murders in 24 months do not augment well for any government. “The police have stepped beyond even the CM’s control, leaving him with no option but to reiterate that custodial torture is not his government’s policy. An incident of police brutality was reported from the CM’s native place itself. Lack of discipline in the force is very evident,” says former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who believes the state has never witnessed such blatant disregard for law.

Even the Left leaders admit policing in the state ought to be streamlined with immediate effect. Kodiyeri who had himself won the respect of many for being an efficient Home Minister back in 2011, does concede a section within the force does not toe either the government’s policy or the Police Act. “The links between the common man and the police should be strengthened. Police training should be modified, with the police acting in tandem with both the law and the government’s policy,” feels Kodiyeri.

CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran is quick to reiterate custodial torture is definitely not the Left Government’s policy. “The LDF envisages a people-friendly force, and custodial deaths and tortures are not part of our policy. Whenever there were incidents, the culprits were speedily brought to book, thereby sending out a strong message,” argues Kanam.

The speedy disposal of sensational cases like the Jisha murder and the actor-assault case sure gained brownie points for the state police, but the Varappuzha custodial death has admittedly proved a real dampener to all its credits. Ironically, it is the police that won most brickbats for the government in its short tenure so far, be it the Jishnu case, Maoist killing or the Varappuzha custodial death. With the Lok Sabha elections lurking around the corner, it is time the Left took a cue from its past mistakes and went for an image makeover.

While Kerala did manage to stand out from its counterparts on several counts, ironically, it is the police that won most brickbats for the government in its short tenure so far, be it the Jishnu case, Maoist killing or the Varappuzha custodial death.