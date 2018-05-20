Two years of LDF Government: Reasons to cheer

Despite the criticisms and protests over various issues, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government could kick start a host of key projects mentioned in its election manifesto in the state in past two years and some of them are progressing well. Here are some of the achievements of the state government after the Pinarayi Vijayan Government assumed office.
- Though the state was credited with the dubious distinction of police atrocities and custodial deaths, it has solved some sensational cases in a scientific manner, including the Jisha murder case and cases related to online fraud, IS recruitment, Hi-tech ATM theft involving a Romanian national, abuse of an actress in Kochi, sexual abuse charge against Kovalam MLA, Nathencode twin murder, tax evasion of luxury vehicles registered in Puducherry and the arrest of 16 over the lynching of tribal Madhu
- Jana Maithri project at all police stations, child-friendly police stations, PROs in stations, SHOs in the rank of inspectors at 203 police stations, self-defence training programmes for women, pink patrolling in cities to curb crime against women, etc. are some of its achievements. The police department received the Nascom data security council award for excellence in cyber investigation
- The Loka Kerala Sabha was convened in the Assembly complex with a focus on how best can the state utilise the vast experience and skill sets of non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) for its development
- In order to strengthen Kerala economy and to increase industrial development, the government has implemented an IT policy to ensure the development of the IT industry
- As part of the Haritha Kerala Mission, thrust has been given to waste management, organic farming and water resources management. River network of 9,200 km and 1,620 canals were rejuvenated apart from 11,000 ponds and 4,500 wells. As many as 29,000 wells were recharged
- Work on 28,000 houses were completed as part of Mission LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) envisaging a comprehensive housing scheme for all the landless and homeless in the state
- As part of the Education mission, a comprehensive project for the basic infrastructure development of the government schools, the state ensured 1.5 lakh additional enrollment in government schools
- An ordinance was enacted to strengthen the provisions of the protection of paddy fields and wet lands. The Revenue Department distributed around 54,859 payyaams in the first two years
- The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board has appointment of 36 non-Brahmins, including six Dalits, as priests in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)
- Steps have been taken to form Kerala Bank by combining state cooperative bank and 14 district cooperative banks
- The state government assured two years without power cut and load shedding and implemented total electrification
- Mobile fish market units have started functioning with a objective of providing chemical-free fish
- The effort to revive the public sector units has yielded results with 13 PSUs registering profit in the state in 2016-17 and the government is expecting all the PSUs will soon come into the growth trajectory
- Increased financial support for victims of wild animal attacks. Rs 10 lakh for death due to wild animal attack and Rs 2 lakh for snake bite victims
- The state government abolished 'nokkukooli’ (extortion without doing any work)
- State government gave in-principle nod for two ambitious road infrastructure projects – Coastal Highway and Hill Highway – with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore
- The Agriculture Department has started paddy cultivation afresh in 34,000 acres