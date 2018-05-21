Home States Kerala

A little star at the ICFFK

Aaryan R Krishnan, a Class VII student who played the lead role in the promotional video of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala, was a star at the fest.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aaryan R Krishnan, a Class VII student who played the lead role in the promotional video of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala, was a star at the fest.
Child delegates and parents were seen congratulating and taking selfies with the student of Saraswathi Vidyalaya, who also gets credit for the voiceover in the video.

Aaryan was initiated into the world of music by his mother Rajalakshmy, who is a noted playback singer. Rajalakshmy composed music for the video, which was directed by her husband Abhiram Krishnan.Aaryan said his maiden acting experience was an exciting one. “It was fun with some new friends who were my fellow actors,” he said. Aaryan was an active presence at the film festival.“This is a golden opportunity for children like me who rarely get a chance to visit the theatre. I made several new friends here,” he said.

