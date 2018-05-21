Home States Kerala

CM promises a smoother ride for industry captains 

After LDF came to power, there have been no instance of industries/companies halting work owing to trade union stirs: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacts with captains of industries during a face-to-face programme at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said steps will be taken to ensure that his office directly accepts complaints from the industry and that they are swiftly resolved.Speaking to representatives of various industries and companies at a ‘face-to-face’ programme organised at Bolgatty Palace here, Pinarayi said most of the issues, including bureaucratic delays when a company is started in Kerala, had been resolved since his government came to power. He said it would be further smoothened.

“At present, there have been no instance of industries/companies halting their work owing to trade union stirs. Problems are resolved through discussions and negotiations. The trade unions themselves have agreed to abolish the much-abused ‘nokkukooli’,” he said.Pinarayi warned stern action against even isolated incidents that could spoil the state’s image. He also urged industrialists to come forward and become the state’s ambassadors for bringing more investors into Kerala. He said a ‘Kerala brand’ needed to be developed in sectors such as food processing.

“In IT, the government aims to provide 100 lakh sq ft of space, of which 45 lakh sq ft is already ready. The Infopark at Kakkanad is being developed on the lines of Silicon Valley, and aims to ensure jobs to software engineers from Kerala,” he said.Decision on applications submitted before the Industries Department to start a new business/industry here were now being taken in a time-bound manner, Pinarayi said. 

“If a decision is not taken on such an application within 30 days, it is considered sanctioned under the new rules. The two years of LDF rule also saw a drastic change in the general sentiment that ‘nothing will ever work in Kerala’,” Pinarayi said. He said development also meant improving life on all fronts, including waste management, clean water, and availability of pesticide-free food. The government, which effected a major restructuring of the public education system, believe the higher education also needs a similar overhaul, Pinarayi said.

“In health, the Aardram Mission has improved the quality of healthcare services at government hospitals. Similarly, the Life Mission aims to provide five lakh houses to the homeless. The obstacles faced during the road work in the state are being addressed one by one. The laying of pipeline by the Gas Authority of India Ltd (Gail) is almost complete till Koottanad, bordering Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.” he said.

