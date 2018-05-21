Home States Kerala

Kasaba school needs a jeep

The school in Balal panchayat — which has the most number of Adivasis in the district — has around 500 students from ST communities, but does not have a bus. “More than a bus, the school needs jeeps which can reach these colonies,” said the second teacher.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KANHANGAD : The school in Balal panchayat — which has the most number of Adivasis in the district — has around 500 students from ST communities, but does not have a bus. “More than a bus, the school needs jeeps which can reach these colonies,” said the second teacher.Last year, the district panchayat introduced a jeep to bring students to the school under its scheme called Gotra Vahini. The jeep used to do 10 trips a day. “But it was launched in October, much after the classes started. By then, the children got used to staying at home,” he said.

They also blame the Department of Tribal Development for not reaching out to the colonies. “Lack of awareness on the importance of education is a bigger hurdle than the distance,” the teacher said.
According to him, the government should set up a hostel for students from far-flung areas. “It is a long-pending demand, but officials are not taking it seriously,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

It’s Nipah virus. toll rises to 5, 9 critical

ICFFK bids goodbye, with the promise of a bigger show next year

Kerala: Goonda who set biker on fire still on the run

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding