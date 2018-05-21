Home States Kerala

Kerala: Goonda who set biker on fire still on the run

The police are hot on the heels of Bineeth aka Karimani, who set a man and his bike on fire at a petrol pump in Kodali on Saturday.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:30 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The police are hot on the heels of Bineeth aka Karimani, who set a man and his bike on fire at a petrol pump in Kodali on Saturday.Bineeth, who is in the goonda list of Vellikkulangara police station, has been absconding since the event. According to the police, Bineeth has been an accused in around 11 cases under Vellikkulangara, Puthukkad and Irinjalakkuda police station limits.

Dileep, who was waiting for change after filling petrol, was set on fire by Bineeth due to an altercation over parking. The condition of Dileep, who is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Mulankunnathukavu, is not critical any more, said doctors.

