Kerala: IUML worker hacked as political tussle continues in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In the latest incident involving political violence that has plagued the district’s coastal belt, despite the ban orders imposed in the aftermath of last month’s ‘undeclared’ hartal, a 20-year-old IUML worker suffered grievous injuries after he was hacked by an unidentified gang at Koottayi near Tirur. Raees, who suffered injuries to the limbs in the attack that took place late on Saturday, has been admitted to hospital.

Tirur police on Sunday registered a case in connection with the incident which followed the orgy of violence resulting in damage to the houses of five CPM cadre at Koottayi and the areas nearby. “There has been no fresh trigger for Saturday’s incident as far as we know. It’s part of the continuing political clashes,” said Inspector Abdul Basheer.

What has surprised the police and local politicians is the new trend where violence is also reported during the holy month of Ramadan. “Earlier, the area hit by political clashes remained peaceful during Ramadan. But, yesterday’s incident has come as a rude shock,” the officer said.In view of the possibility of further flare-up, District Police Chief Debesh Kumar Behera had clamped prohibitory orders on areas coming under the Tirur and Tanur police station limits on May 15 and 16. Police had denied permission for rallies and programmes, which were scheduled by the CPM and the IUML.

On May 10, Unniyappante Purakkal Soufeer, 25, and Puliyangod Afsar, 22, were hacked allegedly by a gang of IUML workers. The duo suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Tirur district hospital and later to Kozhikode MCH. In a similar incident, CPM worker Kuriyante Purakkal Ismail, 39, was attacked by an unknown gang at Arayankadappuram in Koottayi on May 9.

IUML leader and former Tanur MLA Abdurahiman Randathani said the alleged laxity on the part of the police. “The police have failed to initiate stringent action. Besides, political leaders, especially CPM leaders, come to the aid of the accused. This worsens the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPM leaders allege goons within the IUML are behind the clashes. “Unfortunately, the IUML leadership has failed to rein in these gangs.IUML fears the party will lose its influence if these lumpen elements are kept on a tight leash. Party leaders intervene when action is taken against them,” said local CPM leader Hamsakutty.