Home States Kerala

Kerala: Nine die due to high fever, two affected with Nipah virus

The health department has, however, not confirmed the cause of the death of the other seven patients and sent their samples for tests.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By ANI

KOZHIKODE: At least nine people have died in Kerala's Calicut district due to high fever. The health department of the state has confirmed that two out of the nine deceased were affected with the rare Nipah virus.

The health department has, however, not confirmed the cause of the death of the other seven patients and sent their samples for tests.

A task force has also been formed to probe the matter.

"The samples of the other deceased have been sent for tests to virology institute Manipal. A task force has been formed under District Collector U V Jose for further probe on it," an official from the health department said.

Meanwhile, the health department conducted emergency meetings in Kozhikode today under Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda along with Secretary Health over the deaths.

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats and causes severe disease in both animals and humans.

The virus can be transferred from a human through close contact, body fluids, saliva and cough.

Nadda yesterday instructed the Director of National Centre for Disease Control to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol in consultation with the state government.

Earlier, three people reportedly died in Kozhikode district of Kerala due to Nipah virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus Nipah Calicut Kozhikode Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Nipah virus

Nipah virus claims five lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, nine critical

Kerala: ICFFK bids goodbye, with the promise of a bigger show next year

Kerala: Goonda who set biker on fire still on the run

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding